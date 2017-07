French energy giant Total is to sign a $4.8 billion agreement to develop an Iranian offshore gas field, the oil ministry said Sunday, in the biggest foreign deal since sanctions were eased.



Total signed a preliminary deal with Iran in November as the lead partner alongside China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) and Iran's Petropars.



The 20-year phase 11 project will eventually pump 50.9 million cubic metres (1.8 billion cubic feet) of gas per day into Iran's national grid.

...