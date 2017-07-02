Egyptian court sentences 20 to death for killing policemen

An Egyptian court on Sunday upheld the death penalty for 20 men charged with killing policemen in the violence that followed the military's ousting of former-President Mohammad Morsi in 2013, while changing the sentence for many others to hefty prison terms.



The court also sentenced 80 people to life in prison and 34 people to 15 years in jail.



A different court had initially sentenced 183 people to death, including 28 in absentia, and a minor to jail for 10 years in 2015 for the murder of 11 policemen.



The defendants appealed and the Court of Cassation, Egypt's highest criminal and civil court, ordered a retrial of the 156 who are in custody.

...