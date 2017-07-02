Erdogan hosts Russia defence chief amid Syria border tensions

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday held talks with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu in Istanbul as tension soared on the Syrian border between Turkish troops and a Kurdish militia.



Last August, Turkey launched its Euphrates Shield cross-border operation aimed at clearing the border zone in northern Syria of both Kurdish militia fighters and extremists.



Asked about the possibility of an operation around Afrin, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said Saturday: "We take all measures to protect our borders and national security".



He said the Turkey would "instantly" hit back against any threat from Syria, be it from Daesh, the PKK or the YPG.

