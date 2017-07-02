Taliban kill 13 pro-government fighters in north Afghanistan

It underscored rising insecurity in the war-torn country as the resurgent Taliban step up their assaults, with government forces struggling to contain them.



The Taliban, who have intensified their attacks on pro-government forces since launching their annual so-called "spring offensive", claimed responsibility for Saturday's attack.



In April, northern Balkh province witnessed one of the deadliest attacks in Afghan history on a military base near Mazar-i-Sharif, where gunmen and suicide bombers killed around 150 soldiers.



Saturday's attack comes at a time of intensified violence and when the United States is actively considering sending more troops to Afghanistan.

