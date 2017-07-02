Istanbul Trans Pride march attempted despite governor's ban

A small group of transgender rights activists attempted to march to Istanbul's main square Sunday, carrying rainbow flags, despite the governor's ban and security precautions by police.



The rights group Istanbul LGBTI, host of the 8th Trans Pride March, said on social media it won't recognize the ban.



The Istanbul governor's office banned the march late Saturday for the second year in a row.



Istanbul police announced Sunday they would close multiple roads to traffic at noon as part of its security measures.



Last week, the governor's office banned a march for LGBT rights for the third year.

...