US-backed force enters Syria's Raqqa from south

The Syrian Democratic Forces have spent months closing in on the Daesh (ISIS) bastion Raqqa and entered the city's east and west for the first time last month.



Backed by the US-led coalition bombing Daesh, SDF fighters first broke into Raqa on Jun. 6 .



SDF fighters were battling Daesh on Sunday inside the eastern district of al-Senaa, which the jihadists retook on after an initial advance by the US-backed forces last month.



Senaa is key for both the SDF and Daesh because it is adjacent to the city centre, where most Daesh fighters defending Raqqa are thought to be holed up.



After two days of a counter-offensive, the SDF had retaken about 70 percent of it by Sunday, the Observatory said.

