Qatar to reply to demands as escalation feared

Qatar said it would formally send Kuwait its response Monday to demands by Saudi Arabia and other Arab allies that Doha cease its alleged support for terrorism, state news agency QNA reported. The deadline imposed by the states for Qatar to accept their ultimatum passed Sunday night.Qatar



Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said Saturday the demands were made to be rejected, adding that the Arab ultimatum was aimed not at tackling terrorism but at curtailing his country's sovereignty.



The feud erupted last month when Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic and travel ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and being an ally of regional foe Iran, charges that Doha denies.



The countries have threatened further sanctions against Qatar if it does not comply with their list of 13 demands presented to Doha through Kuwait 10 days ago.

...