Damascus hit by suicide blast, two others foiled

Security forces chased three explosive-laden vehicles through Damascus Sunday, intercepting two of them at checkpoints but failing to stop the third before it exploded in the city center, killing 20 people, state media and others reported.



Pro-government forces have engaged in heavy fighting in Damascus' suburbs during the war, but have largely kept the rebels out of the city center.



In recent days, Syrian troops and allied forces have been fighting to drive the rebels out of Ain Tarma and Jobar, adjacent areas on the city's eastern outskirts that have been under rebel control since 2011 .



In northeast Syria, meanwhile, U.S.-backed fighters pierced Daesh-held Raqqa from the south for the first time, crossing the Euphrates River to enter a new part of the Syrian city, the Observatory said.

...