Kurdish militants kill security forces, workers in southeast - officials

Kurdish militants killed a soldier, village guard and three workers in attacks in three separate provinces in southeastern Turkey on Monday, officials said.



Militants from the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) killed one Turkish soldier when they detonated a hidden explosive device in the Cukurca district of Hakkari province, officials from the Hakkari governor's office said.



Turkish security forces have killed 55 PKK militants in eastern Turkey in the last week, interior ministry data showed on Monday.

