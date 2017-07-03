US lifts laptop restriction for flights from Abu Dhabi

The United States has lifted a ban on laptops in cabins on flights from Abu Dhabi to the United States, saying Etihad Airways had put in place required tighter security measures.



Etihad is the only airline that operates direct flights from Abu Dhabi to the United States.



Etihad operates 45 flights a week between Abu Dhabi and the United States, the company said.



Emirates, the Middle East's largest airline and a rival to Etihad, said in April it was cutting flights on five U.S. routes because of reduced demand after a travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump and the laptop ban.

