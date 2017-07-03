Saudi king cancels visit to G20 summit: Germany

King Salman of Saudi Arabia has cancelled attendance at this week's G20 summit in Hamburg, the German government said Monday, as Riyadh is engaged in a diplomatic standoff with Qatar.



The monarch was to have joined the meeting of major industrialised and emerging economies on Friday and Saturday.



German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel on Monday travelled to the region, where he was to meet his Saudi counterpart Adel al-Jubeir and visit the UAE before heading to Qatar and Kuwait on Tuesday.

