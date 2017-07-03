Syria warns of allied response in case of U.S. attack

The Syrian government Monday warned that any new attack by Washington on the war-ravaged country would provoke an even stronger reaction by Damascus and its allies.



It came in response to accusations the Syrian army used the base to unleash a chemical weapons attack on the opposition-held town of Khan Sheikhun in the country's northwest.



Last week, the White House said President Bashar Assad was potentially preparing a new chemical weapons attack.



It did not accuse the Syrian government of carrying out the attack.

...