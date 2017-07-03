US warship in Med wary of 'tensions' with Syria's allies

A top officer aboard the U.S. Navy's largest warship, which is deployed in the eastern Mediterranean, said Monday his forces were wary of "tensions" and ready to strike allies of Syria's regime.



The vast majority of the 1,600 sorties in the past five months have targeted Daesh in Iraq and Syria, James McCall, commanding officer of Carrier Air Wing 8, told journalists, but a small number have targeted allies of the Syrian government.



The Syrian regime is also fighting IS, as well as battling US allies in other parts of the war-ravaged country.



Asked if the US military could strike Assad forces if chemical weapons were used again, Captain Will Pennington said he would not speculate on any future responses.

