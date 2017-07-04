Qatar adapts but ‘nightmare’ goes on

Nearly a month since Qatar was isolated by its Gulf neighbors, residents of the emirate have learned to adapt to the daily realities of living with the embargo.



On June 5, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic ties with Qatar and moved swiftly to isolate Doha, accusing Doha of supporting extremism.



These were disproved and Qatar has so far proved more than able to cope with the crisis, the worst to hit the region in decades.



The decision of other Gulf countries to force home Qataris living on their territory and recalling their own nationals from Qatar has had a real impact.



Human Rights Watch says he has been blocked on the Saudi side of the land border it shares with Qatar since June 17, where temperatures reach daily 45 degrees Celsius.



HRW has urged Qatar to let him into the country.

...