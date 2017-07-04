Riyadh, allies to plan next Qatar move

Arab states isolating Qatar extended a deadline Monday for the country to respond to their demands by another 48 hours, allowing its top diplomat to carry a handwritten response to Kuwait's ruler in an effort to end the diplomatic crisis.



Early Monday morning after the deadline expired, the countries said they were pushing back a deadline for Qatar to agree to a list of 13 demands they issued on June 22, after a request by Kuwait's 88-year-old ruler, Sheikh Sabah al-Sabah.



Sigmar Gabriel said after meeting Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir that the two agreed on the need to end any support for extremist organizations and said he hopes the demands made by Saudi Arabia and other countries that cut ties with Qatar focus on ending terror financing and incitement. He is scheduled to visit the United Arab Emirates and Qatar next.



Qatar, like the countries lined up against it, is a U.S. ally.

...