US-backed forces breach wall in Syria Daesh stronghold Raqqa

United States-backed forces in Syria have entered the most heavily fortified area of Raqqa, the de facto capital of Daesh (ISIS), in what a U.S. official says is a "key milestone" in the war against the extremist group.



The SDF have spent months closing in on the Daesh bastion and entered the city's east and west for the first time last month.



According to the coalition, some 2,500 Daesh militants are defending the city.



The Iraqi military believes that there are just a few hundred Daesh militants left in Mosul.

...