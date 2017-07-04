Trump administration defends interpretation of travel ban ruling

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump opposed opening the door to grandparents from six Muslim-majority countries on Monday, arguing in a court filing that the government's interpretation of how to implement its temporary travel ban is based on U.S. immigration law.



The government said Hawaii, and refugee organizations that filed a "friend of the court" brief in support of the state, were seeking to apply "broader, free-hand rules".



The refugee organizations had argued that their work to resettle refugees, a process that can take years of work in coordination with the U.S. government, qualifies as a "bona fide" relationship with a U.S. entity. Any refugees with such a relationship should be exempt from the three-month ban on refugees included in the executive order, according to the Supreme Court ruling.



Using the organization's interpretation would make the refugee provisions in the executive order "largely meaningless," the government said.

...