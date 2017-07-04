Turkey's opposition leader launches court challenge as he marches to Istanbul

Turkey's main opposition leader launched a European court appeal on Tuesday over an April vote that granted President Tayyip Erdogan sweeping powers, stepping up his challenge to the government as he led a 425 km (265 mile) protest march.



Kemal Kilicdaroglu, head of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), hit back on Tuesday, defending his "justice march" and accusing the government of creating a one-party state in the wake of the failed putsch on July 15 .



On the 20th day of his march, triggered by the jailing of a CHP deputy on spying charges, Kilicdaroglu signed an appeal to the European Court of Human Rights against the election board's decision to accept unstamped ballots in the April 16 referendum.



Kilicdaroglu launched his march in Ankara on June 15 after Enis Berberoglu was jailed for 25 years for espionage, becoming the first lawmaker from the party imprisoned in a government crackdown in the wake of the attempted coup.

...