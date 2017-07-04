US-backed forces breach wall around Daesh-held Raqqa in Syria

U.S.-backed forces in Syria have breached the wall around Raqqa's Old City, the U.S. military said on Tuesday, marking a major advance in the weeks-old battle to drive Islamic State militants out of their self-declared capital.



The head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Abdurrahman, said the breaching of the wall was the most important development to date in the battle for Raqqa. He said three SDF units advanced toward the wall under air cover, breaking through the Daesh defenses, and that heavy clashes were underway.



The Islamic State group seized Raqqa, their first major city stronghold in Syria, in January 2014 .



The loss of the northern Syrian city, one of the last Daesh strongholds, would deal a major blow to the group.

