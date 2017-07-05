You destroy, we rebuild: A builder’s life in Syria

When builder Abu Salem repairs a shell hole in a house in rebel-held southern Syria, he knows it might not be the last job he does on the structure.



Abu Salem heads a group of 12 construction workers who rebuild and patch up buildings damaged by barrel bombs, airstrikes and shelling in and around Syria's Deraa city.



With no access to modern tools, and materials made expensive by the war, Abu Salem's men break up buildings, mix concrete and carry loads by hand.



"If you destroy, by God we will rebuild!" he cries as his men wave pickaxes and shovels and then descend into laughter.



After the You Destroy and We Rebuild Brigade's video appeared, people began stopping Abu Salem in the street.



Abu Salem said he and his men stood ready to help whichever parties eventually agree to rebuild Syria.

...