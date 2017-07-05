Daesh defenses breached in heart of Raqqa

U.S.-backed forces have penetrated the heavily fortified heart of militant bastion Raqqa for the first time, in a key milestone in the war against Daesh (ISIS) in Syria.



Airstrikes by the U.S.-led coalition battling Daesh punched two holes in the medieval wall surrounding Raqqa's Old City, allowing fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces to breach the militants' defenses, Washington and the SDF said Tuesday.



The SDF said coalition warplanes opened up two breaches in the 2.5-kilometer Rafiqah Wall around Raqqa's Old City, enabling its fighters to evade explosives laid by Daesh.



The Observatory said the advance had been supported by U.S. Special Forces and constituted the "most important progress" yet for the SDF, which broke into Raqqa on June 6 .



But Daesh still controls 70 percent of the city, according to the Observatory, and the toughest battles are yet to come.



As Daesh loses ground, tensions are rising among the array of forces battling it.

...