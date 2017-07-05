Allies meet in Cairo as Qatar deadline nears

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain will meet Wednesday in Cairo to decide whether to continue sanctions imposed on Qatar on accusations it was aiding terrorism and courting regional rival Iran, in the worst diplomatic crisis to hit the region in years.



The Arab states, which accuse Qatar of supporting extremism, gave Doha an extra 48 hours to meet their demands after an initial 10-day deadline expired Sunday.



Qatar said Tuesday that their demands were impossible to meet, as a deadline was fast approaching for the emirate to respond.



Qatar has pursued a more independent foreign policy than many of its neighbors, who tend to follow the lead of regional powerhouse Saudi Arabia.UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan said Tuesday it was "premature" to discuss what further action might be taken against Qatar.

...