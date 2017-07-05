Emirates, Turkish say laptop ban lifted on U.S. flights

The United States has lifted the in-cabin ban on laptops and other large electronic devices on U.S.-bound flights from Dubai and Istanbul, Emirates and Turkish Airlines said Wednesday.



Emirates, the Middle East's largest airline and which flies to 12 U.S. cities, had blamed travel restrictions imposed by President Donald Trump's administration for a drop in demand on U.S. flights.



The Dubai-based carrier cut flights to five U.S. cities from May, though has since said demand was starting to return on some routes.



The new measures, which take effect within three weeks of the announcement, will affect around 325,000 daily passengers travelling on 180 airlines from 280 airports around the world, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

...