Syria safe zones plan talks 'very modest' says regime

Powerbrokers Russia, Iran and Turkey struggled Wednesday to hammer out details on a plan for safe zones in Syria at a fifth round of peace talks in the Kazakh capital Astana.



The source added that Iran had been proposed as a potential monitor for the de-escalation zone in the central province of Homs but that rebels would refuse any role for Tehran's forces there.



If requested Russia could send military police to patrol buffer zones between the government and rebel armies, he said, and foreign peacekeeping forces could be deployed within weeks once a deal is signed.

...