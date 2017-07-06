Benghazi cleared of militants:Haftar forces

Libyan forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar announced Wednesday that they had liberated the eastern city of Benghazi from extremist groups.



LNA Gen. Abdessalam al-Hassi told AFP the militants were cornered in a small part of Al-Sabri and coming under attack from airstrikes as well as ground forces on three fronts.



Benghazi, cradle of the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed Libya's veteran dictator Moammar Gadhafi, was overrun by several militant groups, including the Revolutionary Shura Council of Benghazi, an alliance of Islamist militias among them suspected members of Daesh (ISIS) and the Al-Qaeda-linked Ansar al-Sharia.



Airport sources said the flights resumed later in the day.

...