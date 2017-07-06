Allies seethe over Qatar’s dismissal of demands

The four accuse Qatar of supporting terror groups and also of maintaining close relations with Shiite power Iran – Saudi Arabia's nemesis.



Egypt's foreign minister, Sameh Shoukri, told reporters Qatar's response to the Arab states' 13-point list of demands was "negative on the whole".



Cairo has long accused Qatar of supporting extremists and providing refuge and financial backing for the Muslim Brotherhood, a group Egypt outlawed and branded a terrorist organization shortly after the military in 2013 ousted President Mohammed Morsi, a Brotherhood member.



Qatar denies supporting extremists and has defended its warm relations with Iran; the two countries share a massive undersea natural gas field.



The four nations issued a 13-point list of demands on June 22, giving Qatar 10 days to comply.



U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has been trying to ease tensions, while Trump's earlier comments on Qatar funding extremist groups back the four countries' position.



Sheikh Abdullah, the UAE's foreign minister, has kept up the pressure on Qatar.

...