Amnesty says Turkey director, activists detained in Istanbul

Human rights organisation Amnesty International Thursday said Turkish police had detained its Turkey director and other activists, calling for their immediate release.



Idil Eser, director of Amnesty International Turkey, was detained on Wednesday along with activists and trainers during a "digital security and information management workshop" on Buyukada, one of the Princes' Islands off Istanbul, Amnesty said in a statement.



Amnesty said the seven other activists detained included Ilknur Ustun of the Women's Coalition, lawyer Gunal Kursun and Veli Acu of the Human Rights Agenda Association.

