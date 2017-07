Displaced Syrians who fled with their families Islamic State controlled areas in Raqa, Deir Ezzor and Mayadeen gather at Aleppo's bus station of Ramussa on July 4, 2017. Syrian escapees from the Islamic State group languished for hours on the sizzling concrete pavements at Aleppo's main bus station, their faces gaunt and eyes rimmed by dark circles. / AFP / JOSEPH EID