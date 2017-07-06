Egyptian police said to detain Chinese Uighurs in wide sweep

Chinese students from the Uighur ethnic minority have been detained in Egypt in a broad police sweep that has shaken the country's sizeable Uighur student and expatriate community, activists said Thursday.



The detentions come amid reports that authorities in the Uighur homeland of Xinjiang in western China are seeking the immediate return of Uighurs studying abroad.



The detentions in Egypt, a popular destination for religious study among China's Muslims, were seen by activists as a possible sign that China's security crackdown in Xinjiang is extending its reach overseas.



Another activist, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, said overseas groups had managed to move 60 Uighur students out of Egypt to safety in Turkey this week but 20 were held while trying to fly to Dubai.

...