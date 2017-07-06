Qatar Airways joins major Middle East rivals in lifting laptop ban on US flights

Qatar Airways said on Thursday passengers travelling to the United States can now carry their laptops and other large electronics on board, ending a three month in-cabin ban on devices for the Doha-based airline.



Qatar Airways joins Emirates, Turkish Airlines and Etihad Airways, which have also announced this week a lifting of the ban on their U.S. flights.



Qatar Airways said in a statement on Thursday the ban had been lifted after the airline and its hub airport Hamad International met with new U.S. security requirements.



Other airlines affected by the ban include Royal Jordanian, Kuwait Airways and EgyptAir

