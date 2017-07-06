Iraqi commanders say Daesh families have joined Mosul fight

Iraqi commanders say female Daesh (ISIS) militants are firing on their forces and using children as human shields as the extremist group defends its last sliver of Mosul's Old City.



The militants' use of human shields has repeatedly slowed Iraqi advances throughout the nearly nine-month offensive to retake the country's second largest city, and the commanders' frustration was on display as they watched surveillance footage from the front lines.



Another officer in the command post suggested using Iraqi artillery, which would not require approval from the U.S.-led coalition.



Women have also carried out suicide bombings against Iraqi forces.



Iraqi forces, with the help of a U.S.-led coalition, have since retaken most of that territory, and view Mosul as a decisive battle.

