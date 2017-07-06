Saudi Arabia accuses Qatar of using Twitter to stoke dissent

Saudi Arabia, which is leading a four-country blockade of Gulf neighbour Qatar, Thursday accused Doha of being behind over 23,000 Twitter accounts it blames for trying to stoke dissent in Saudi Arabia.



Al-Awwad accused a London-based Saudi dissident, Saad al-Faqih, of being behind the account, "together with Qatar".



"They failed," al-Awwad declared.



His remarks came as Saudi Arabia vowed to push on with its month-old boycott of Qatar after the emirate refused to meet a list of demands to end the diplomatic crisis.



Qatar has dismissed the demands as "unrealistic".

...