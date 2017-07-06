UN-OPCW probe of Syria sarin gas attack comes under heavy pressure

A joint UN-OPCW panel tasked with determining who was behind the deadly sarin gas attack in the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun is facing heavy political pressure as it prepares to present its findings in mid-October, the head of the investigation said Thursday.



The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) last week presented a report from its fact-finding mission which confirmed that sarin was used as a chemical weapon in the April 4 attack in Khan Sheikhoun.



But it did not specify who carried out the attack that killed at least 87 people, including many children, and shocked the world.



The JIM will also investigate at least six other cases of chemical weapons use in Syria, Mulet said.

...