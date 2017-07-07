Fear and loathing in Aleppo city

Seven months since the last rebel fighter was expelled from its eastern neighborhoods, Aleppo is a city on edge, where lawlessness rules and hunger bites.



The militias are a hangover from the regime's final assault on east Aleppo, where it relied heavily on paramilitary regiments and Iran-backed fighters to win the battle.



According to the resident, the militias are numerous and diverse, each staking control of parts of the city and setting up checkpoints.



Between the beginning of 2017 and July 6, the SNHR has documented the arrest of no less than 423 civilians – including 21 women and 17 children – who refused to leave east Aleppo for rebel-held areas.



Many Aleppines have stopped traveling around the city at night in order to avoid running into militiamen and shabiha, and the Aleppo resident told The Daily Star that as more women are harassed and more men are detained some families have begun to flee the city.



For many in Aleppo the threat of militias remains, and some are left wondering what will happen when the authorities' attention wanders or if the regime stages a large-scale assault elsewhere, drawing security forces from the city.

...