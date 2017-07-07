Syria says it extended cease-fire in south through end of Saturday

The Syrian army said Thursday it had extended a unilateral suspension of combat operations in southern Syria through the end of Saturday, but rebels said the cease-fire had already been violated by strikes on areas under their control.



It was the second unilateral cease-fire in two weeks, but unlike the first declaration extended beyond Deraa city to the whole of southern Syria, including the strategic southwestern Qunaitra province near the border with Israel and Swaida province in the southeast.



In Syria, meanwhile, a suicide bomber blew himself up at the entry of a bus station in the central city of Hama, killing at least three people and wounding 11, Syrian state-run TV said.

...