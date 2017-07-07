Four Arab states leading Qatar boycott say initial demands void, vow more measures

Since last month, the countries have cut diplomatic and transport ties with Qatar, which they accuse of supporting terrorism and allying with regional foe Iran.



The United States is increasingly concerned that the rift between Qatar and other Arab states is at an impasse and could drag on for a long time or intensify, the U.S. State Department said Thursday.



In the latest top-level U.S. contact with officials of the countries involved in the dispute, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis discussed the importance of easing tensions in a phone call with Qatari Minister of State for Defense Affairs Khalid al-Attiyah on Thursday.



Mattis discussed the state of relations among Gulf Arab states and "the importance of de-escalating tensions" in his call with Attiyah, the Pentagon said in a statement.

