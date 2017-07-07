UN agency suspends work in 2 camps near Mosul amid violence

The U.N.'s migration agency said Friday it has suspended operations in two camps near the embattled Iraqi city of Mosul that host nearly 80,000 displaced Iraqis due to security concerns.



Humanitarian groups have repeatedly suspended operations in and around Mosul since the fight to retake the city from Daesh (ISIS) began last October.



In February the U.N. suspended operations in eastern Mosul weeks after the area was declared fully liberated as Daesh attacks continued to inflict heavy civilian casualties.

...