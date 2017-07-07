Families say 3 Egyptians accidently killed by army airstrike

Three Egyptians who worked at a building site in the Western Desert were killed by an airstrike from a military aircraft in what appears to have been an accident, their family members said Friday.



In September 2015, the military killed 12 people -- including eight Mexican tourists -- when troops hunting militants mistakenly struck their convoy in the Western Desert.



Early Friday, Islamic militants launched their latest attack on the military, unleashing a suicide car bomb and machine gun fire on a checkpoint in northeastern Sinai that killed at least 10 security troops, including a special forces colonel.



In the case of the Mexicans, the Egyptian military admitted no fault.

