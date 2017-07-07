Heavy regime bombardment reported near Damascus

Government forces carried out heavy bombardment Friday of a rebel-held district on the eastern edge of the Syrian capital in support of advancing troops, an activist and monitor said.



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor of the war, said at least five regime air strikes and three regime rockets hit Ain Terma.



Abdel Rahman said at least 11 regime fighters and 19 rebels had been killed in Ain Terma and Jobar since the army began escalating operations there on June 20 .

