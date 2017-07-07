Qatar rejects four Saudi allies accusations as Johnson arrives to fix crisis

Qatar dismissed renewed accusations that it meddles in other countries' affairs and finances terrorism as "baseless" Friday, in its first public response to a statement from four Arab states locked in a diplomatic dispute with the tiny emirate.



The statments came as Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrived in the Middle East Friday to meet representatives from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait in a bid to heal a rift between Qatar and other Arab states.



Doha also denies that accusation.



Their original 13 demands presented to Qatar included shutting down the pan-Arab al-Jazeera TV channel and closing a Turkish military base in Doha.

...