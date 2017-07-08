UNESCO declares Hebron shrine Palestinian

The U.N. cultural organization declared an ancient shrine in the occupied West Bank a Palestinian heritage site Friday, prompting Israel to further cut its funding to the U.N.



UNESCO designated Hebron and the two adjoined shrines at its heart – the Jewish Tomb of the Patriarchs and the Muslim Ibrahimi Mosque – a "Palestinian World Heritage Site in Danger".



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called that "another delusional UNESCO decision" and ordered that $1 million be diverted from Israel's U.N. funding to establish a museum and other projects covering Jewish heritage in Hebron.



By listing sites on its World Heritage in Danger list, UNESCO seeks to mobilize the international community to protect them.

