Anti-Qatar bloc threatens further steps

Four Arab countries isolating Qatar vowed Friday to take additional steps against the energy-rich Gulf state after it refused to accept their demands over allegations that it supports extremist ideology.



They vowed to "take all necessary political, economic and legal measures" against Qatar in a "timely manner". They did not specify what those steps could include, though officials have previously suggested they could intensify efforts to isolate Qatar economically.



The four countries cut diplomatic ties and severed air, land and sea links with World Cup 2022 host Qatar early last month.



Qatar has strenuously denied that it supports extremist groups.



Washington counts all five countries as important Mideast allies, and stations some 10,000 troops at a sprawling air base in Qatar that is vital for the campaign against Daesh (ISIS).

