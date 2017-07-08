Daesh claims attack in Egypt's Sinai that killed 23 soldiers

Daesh (ISIS) claimed responsibility for an attack on a remote Egyptian army outpost in the Sinai Peninsula with a suicide car bomb and heavy machine gun fire. The assault killed at least 23 soldiers in the deadliest attack in the turbulent region in two years.



Daesh made the claim after nightfall Friday, saying in an online statement that it had carried out the attack as the Egyptian army was preparing an assault on Daesh positions in Sinai.



Over the past months, Daesh has focused its attacks on Egypt's Christian minority and carried out at least four deadly attacks that killed dozens, prompting army chief-turned-President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to declare a state of emergency in the country.



There was a significant decline in attacks this year in Sinai, with the one major assault killing eight policemen in el-Arish in January.



On July 1, 2015, Daesh carried out series of attacks, killing over 50 soldiers in Sinai. Daesh said at the time that it attacked some 15 army and police positions and staged three suicide bombings.

