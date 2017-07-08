Final victory in Mosul 'imminent': U.S. General

A group of militants tried to escape across the Tigris River from west Mosul where they hold a dwindling pocket of territory, but were killed by Iraqi forces, a senior commander said Saturday.



In the nearly nine months since Iraq launched the massive operation to retake Mosul, Daesh has gone from holding the entire city to being trapped between security forces and the Tigris River on its western side.



Daesh fighters remaining in Mosul's Old City -- a densely populated area of narrow streets and closely spaced buildings that Iraqi forces have struggled to retake -- have been estimated to number in the hundreds.

