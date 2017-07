(FILES) This file photo taken on December 03, 2016 shows Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar, the head of the self-proclaimed Libyan National Army, upon his arrival at Al-Kharouba airport south of the town of al-Marj. Haftar has met with UAE leaders for talks on military cooperation, state media said on July 9, 2017, days after announcing the retaking of second city Benghazi from extremists. / AFP / Abdullah DOMA