Turkish opposition leader's 25-day march to end with rally

The leader of the main opposition party in Turkey Sunday is set to complete the final stretch of a 25-day "March for Justice" from the capital Ankara to Istanbul. Hundreds of thousands have already gathered for a rally marking the end of the march.



Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu launched the 450 kilometer march after a parliamentarian from his party was imprisoned in June.



Tens of thousands of people have joined Kilicdaroglu throughout his march in scorching heat, chanting "rights, law, justice".



Following last year's failed coup, the government imposed a state of emergency leading to the arrest of more than 50,000 people and the dismissal of some 100,000 civil servants.

