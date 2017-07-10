Haftar in UAE for talks on military ‘cooperation’

Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar has met with UAE leaders for talks on military cooperation, state media said Sunday, days after announcing the retaking of second city Benghazi from militants.



The United Nations in June released a report accusing the UAE of supplying helicopters and other military aircraft to Haftar in violation of a U.N. arms embargo.



Haftar, the head of the self-proclaimed Libyan National Army, Wednesday announced the "total liberation" of Benghazi, three years after it was overrun by militants.

