Lieberman denies ‘breakthrough’ in Hamas prisoner swap talks

Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman Sunday denied reports of a "breakthrough" in talks with Hamas over returning Israeli citizens and bodies of soldiers held in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.



Two Israeli soldiers, Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin, are believed to have been killed in the 2014 war in Gaza, and their remains to be held by Hamas.



Three Israeli civilians, all said to be mentally unstable, are also believed to have entered Gaza and to be held by Hamas.



While Israel says it does not speak directly with Hamas, indirect negotiations with the Islamist movement lead to the 2011 deal that saw it release more than 1,000 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for soldier Gilad Shalit, who had been held for five years.

...