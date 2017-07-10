Abadi congratulates army for Mosul victory

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi arrived in Mosul Sunday and congratulated the armed forces for their "victory" over Daesh (ISIS) after nearly nine months of urban warfare, even as heavy fighting continued in a small portion of the Old City neighborhood. Daesh's defeat in Mosul three years after taking the city is a major blow for the militant group, which is also losing ground in its operational base in the Syrian city of Raqqa from where it has planned global attacks.



Iraq launched the operation to retake Mosul in October.



The Iraqi government does not reveal casualty figures, but a funding request from the U.S. Department of Defense said the elite Counter Terrorism Service, which has spearheaded the fight in Mosul, had suffered 40 percent losses.

...