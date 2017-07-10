Gaza shake-up likely as Egyptian, Palestinian leaders meet

Egyptian and Palestinian leaders met in Cairo Sunday amid signs of a rapprochement between Cairo and the Hamas Movement that could shake up Gaza's political landscape and sideline the Palestinian president. Officials close to Mahmoud Abbas said the Palestinian leader met with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi to seek clarifications on what appears to be an emerging power-sharing agreement between Gaza's Hamas rulers and an exiled Abbas rival, former Gaza strongman Mohammad Dahlan.



Under the deal – parts of which have been confirmed by other parties involved – Hamas would retain control over Gaza's security, while Dahlan would eventually return to Gaza and handle its foreign relations.



Dahlan's desire to return from exile and one day succeed Abbas has coincided with Hamas' growing desperation as Abbas has been applying greater financial pressure on Gaza.

...